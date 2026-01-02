Andhra Pradesh Unveils Patta Passbooks with State Emblem

The Andhra Pradesh government launched the distribution of 22 lakh new pattadar passbooks. These documents, embossed with the official government emblem, are being distributed in villages where a land resurvey has been completed.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed the distribution as a 'new year's gift' to residents, an endeavor expected to continue until January 9. Naidu emphasized this act as a realization of an electoral commitment, intending to prevent land disputes.

Naidu criticized the previous YSRCP administration for revenue issues and converting non-controversial lands into contentious zones, affecting farmers. He accused them of unnecessary spending, particularly on printing the former chief's photos on passbooks. The CM plans to partake in the distribution event soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)