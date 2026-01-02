Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Unveils Patta Passbooks with State Emblem

The Andhra Pradesh government has initiated the distribution of 22 lakh pattadar passbooks adorned with the state emblem. This initiative, a fulfillment of a campaign promise, aims to resolve land disputes stemming from past administration errors. Chief Minister Naidu highlighted the program as a New Year’s gift to the people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 02-01-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:27 IST
Andhra Pradesh Unveils Patta Passbooks with State Emblem
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government launched the distribution of 22 lakh new pattadar passbooks. These documents, embossed with the official government emblem, are being distributed in villages where a land resurvey has been completed.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed the distribution as a 'new year's gift' to residents, an endeavor expected to continue until January 9. Naidu emphasized this act as a realization of an electoral commitment, intending to prevent land disputes.

Naidu criticized the previous YSRCP administration for revenue issues and converting non-controversial lands into contentious zones, affecting farmers. He accused them of unnecessary spending, particularly on printing the former chief's photos on passbooks. The CM plans to partake in the distribution event soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela's Oil Diplomacy: Maduro Opens Doors to U.S. Investment Amidst Tensions

Venezuela's Oil Diplomacy: Maduro Opens Doors to U.S. Investment Amidst Tens...

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Fiscal Stimulus and Geopolitical Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Fiscal Stimulus and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
3
Revive and Thrive: LIC's Extensive Policy Revival Drive

Revive and Thrive: LIC's Extensive Policy Revival Drive

 India
4
Journalists Sentenced in Absentia: Political Theatre or Justice?

Journalists Sentenced in Absentia: Political Theatre or Justice?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026