Reviving Journalism: A Call for Truth and Integrity

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasizes the importance of truth and moral values in journalism, drawing historical relevance from the Ramayana and Mahabharata. Addressing students at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National Journalism University, he encourages aspiring journalists to uphold democratic values and maintain integrity in their profession.

Updated: 20-08-2025 23:59 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav asserted the enduring vitality of journalism relies on the continuous struggle for truth, urging the new generation of journalists to be vigilant and uphold moral values. He addressed students at the opening of the 2025-26 session at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National Journalism University during the 'Abhyudaya 2025' program.

Yadav drew parallels between the significance of communication in modern journalism and its historical roots, as depicted in Indian epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata. He highlighted the influential role of dialogue, referencing Hanuman ji's discourse and Yaksha Prashna's philosophical dialogues in shaping historical narratives.

The Chief Minister underscored the importance of communication and journalism in shaping public events' perceptions. He stressed the need for journalists to continually pursue truth and uphold democratic ideals, reinforcing Makhanlal Chaturvedi Journalism University's unique standing. In support, poet Kumar Vishwas echoed the necessity of clarity and neutrality for young journalists to maintain credibility in the media landscape today.

