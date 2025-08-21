Left Menu

Myths, Music, and Multimedia: Entertainment Unveiled

The summary covers notable events in entertainment, including Michelle Yeoh's advocacy for Asian mythology in film, Kneecap's UK court appearance, Disney's new ESPN app, Austin Butler's role in a crime movie, a guilty plea in Matthew Perry's case, Nexstar's buyout of Tegna, a game sequel from Tencent, and a documentary on infidelity in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 02:26 IST
Myths, Music, and Multimedia: Entertainment Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Michelle Yeoh wants Hollywood to embrace more Asian mythology, as evidenced by her role in 'Ne Zha 2.' The film has become the highest-grossing animated movie globally. Yeoh argues for more representation of 'warriors and demigods' from Chinese myth in cinema.

A member of the Irish rap group Kneecap, Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, known as Mo Chara, appeared in a London court attempting to dismiss terrorism charges related to a Hezbollah flag incident. Supporters rallied behind him as he faced accusations stemming from a November 2024 concert.

Disney launches a new ESPN app, targeting cable-cutting sports fans with live events and tailored content. This move represents a strategic effort by Disney to reclaim viewers lost in the shift from traditional pay TV to digital streaming platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025