Myths, Music, and Multimedia: Entertainment Unveiled

Michelle Yeoh wants Hollywood to embrace more Asian mythology, as evidenced by her role in 'Ne Zha 2.' The film has become the highest-grossing animated movie globally. Yeoh argues for more representation of 'warriors and demigods' from Chinese myth in cinema.

A member of the Irish rap group Kneecap, Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, known as Mo Chara, appeared in a London court attempting to dismiss terrorism charges related to a Hezbollah flag incident. Supporters rallied behind him as he faced accusations stemming from a November 2024 concert.

Disney launches a new ESPN app, targeting cable-cutting sports fans with live events and tailored content. This move represents a strategic effort by Disney to reclaim viewers lost in the shift from traditional pay TV to digital streaming platforms.

