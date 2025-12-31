Pepsi, 7UP & Disney: A Zero-Sugar Zootopia Craze

In a dynamic collaboration, Pepsi and 7UP have partnered with Disney to launch an exciting campaign for Zootopia 2. Set under the brand message "Zero Sugar for City-Wide Craze," this initiative aims to connect with Gen Z by using Disney's iconic characters and storytelling magic.

This collaboration reflects Pepsi's commitment to infusing pop culture into its brand narrative. By leveraging crossover innovations, Pepsi and 7UP strive to build a robust emotional bond with consumers, particularly through the introduction of limited-edition cans inspired by Zootopia's beloved characters.

Pepsi and 7UP have also executed an integrated campaign to sustain the buzz, utilizing both online and offline platforms to engage audiences across major cities in China. This strategic move not only enhances Pepsi's presence in the zero-sugar market but also highlights their leadership in cultural collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)