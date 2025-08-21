Left Menu

Hayley Atwell and Rupert Everett Join Disney+ Series 'Rivals' Season 2

Hayley Atwell and Rupert Everett are set to feature in the second season of Disney+'s 'Rivals'. The show is an adaptation of Dame Jilly Cooper's bestselling novel. Atwell plays Helen, the ex-wife of Rupert Campbell-Black, while Everett portrays her husband, Malise Gordon.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The seasoned actors will be portraying key guest roles: Atwell as Helen Gordon, former spouse of lead character Rupert Campbell-Black, and Everett as Malise Gordon, her current husband and Campbell-Black's former mentor.

The series continues with returning lead actors Alex Hassell and David Tennant, while production is underway. The first season captured audiences with its eight-episode run in October 2024, under directors Elliot Hegarty, Dee Koppang O'Leary, and Alexandra Brodski.

(With inputs from agencies.)

