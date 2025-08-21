Hayley Atwell and Rupert Everett Join Disney+ Series 'Rivals' Season 2

Hayley Atwell and Rupert Everett are joining the cast of the popular Disney+ series 'Rivals' for its second season, based on the novel by Dame Jilly Cooper.

The seasoned actors will be portraying key guest roles: Atwell as Helen Gordon, former spouse of lead character Rupert Campbell-Black, and Everett as Malise Gordon, her current husband and Campbell-Black's former mentor.

The series continues with returning lead actors Alex Hassell and David Tennant, while production is underway. The first season captured audiences with its eight-episode run in October 2024, under directors Elliot Hegarty, Dee Koppang O'Leary, and Alexandra Brodski.

(With inputs from agencies.)