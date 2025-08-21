Design Revolution: UXINDIA 2025 Paves Way for Design-Driven Entrepreneurship

The UXINDIA 2025 conference is set to be a landmark event in the design world, bringing together global experts in user experience design in Hyderabad, India from September 18-20. Attendees will explore the impact of AI on design, a theme central to this year's conference.

With a vibrant agenda spanning AI-Driven UX, Design for Emerging Markets, and more, the event promises dynamic workshops, panels, and networking opportunities. It aims to empower 1 million women in design, highlighting India's role in shaping a global design revolution.

Top sponsors like Happening, Candescent, and Freshworks are supporting the event, emphasizing the intersection of design, AI, and business strategy. UXINDIA 2025 is poised to be a melting pot of ideas and a catalyst for innovation in the design industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)