Design Revolution: UXINDIA 2025 Paves Way for Design-Driven Entrepreneurship

UXINDIA 2025, slated for September in Hyderabad, is set to gather design leaders and innovators from around the world. The conference aims to explore AI's role in user experience design, fostering design-led entrepreneurship, and empowering one million women in the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-08-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 11:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UXINDIA 2025 conference is set to be a landmark event in the design world, bringing together global experts in user experience design in Hyderabad, India from September 18-20. Attendees will explore the impact of AI on design, a theme central to this year's conference.

With a vibrant agenda spanning AI-Driven UX, Design for Emerging Markets, and more, the event promises dynamic workshops, panels, and networking opportunities. It aims to empower 1 million women in design, highlighting India's role in shaping a global design revolution.

Top sponsors like Happening, Candescent, and Freshworks are supporting the event, emphasizing the intersection of design, AI, and business strategy. UXINDIA 2025 is poised to be a melting pot of ideas and a catalyst for innovation in the design industry.

