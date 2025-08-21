Design Revolution: UXINDIA 2025 Paves Way for Design-Driven Entrepreneurship
UXINDIA 2025, slated for September in Hyderabad, is set to gather design leaders and innovators from around the world. The conference aims to explore AI's role in user experience design, fostering design-led entrepreneurship, and empowering one million women in the field.
The UXINDIA 2025 conference is set to be a landmark event in the design world, bringing together global experts in user experience design in Hyderabad, India from September 18-20. Attendees will explore the impact of AI on design, a theme central to this year's conference.
With a vibrant agenda spanning AI-Driven UX, Design for Emerging Markets, and more, the event promises dynamic workshops, panels, and networking opportunities. It aims to empower 1 million women in design, highlighting India's role in shaping a global design revolution.
Top sponsors like Happening, Candescent, and Freshworks are supporting the event, emphasizing the intersection of design, AI, and business strategy. UXINDIA 2025 is poised to be a melting pot of ideas and a catalyst for innovation in the design industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RBI Holds Repo Rate Steady as Economic Growth Shows Resilience
Cyclotrons: Powering Cancer Care, Diagnostics, and Medical Innovation
Infosys Launches Advanced AI Center in Hubballi, Boosting North Karnataka as Innovation Hub
AfDB President Backs Nigeria’s EV Industry, Lauds Diaspora-Led Innovation
Bajaj Auto's Soaring Profits Driven by Export Growth and Electric Innovation