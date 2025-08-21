Lakme Fashion Week Returns to Delhi: A Fusion of Innovation and Legacy

Lakme Fashion Week is gearing up for its much-anticipated return to New Delhi from October 8 to 12, 2025, following a successful stint at India Couture Week. The event, organized in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), will unfold at The Grand, Vasant Kunj, marking another remarkable chapter in its history.

The Mumbai edition earlier this year kicked off the 25th anniversary celebrations, accentuating the platform's pivotal role in shaping India's fashion landscape. As the focus shifts to the capital, attendees can expect an innovative exhibition spotlighting sustainability, diversity, and the future of fashion. Backed by powerhouses like Lakme, Reliance Brands Ltd., and FDCI, the event underscores its global influence.

Key figures such as Sunanda Khaitan, Vice President of Lakme India, and Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President of Reliance Brands, emphasized the transformative power of LFW as both a cultural and industry event. Sunil Sethi, Chairman of FDCI, highlighted the event's commitment to advancing Indian fashion by opening new markets and fostering creative commerce. With the schedule soon to be unveiled, anticipation for this landmark fashion spectacle continues to build.

