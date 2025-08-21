Legacy of Influence: Dr. James Dobson's Impact on Family Values

Dr. James Dobson, a prominent child psychologist and a major influence in conservative Christian circles, has passed away at the age of 89. Renowned for founding the ministry Focus on the Family, Dobson became a pivotal figure in political and social debates, particularly concerning family values.

Focus on the Family, established in 1977, served as Dobson's platform to address legislative matters and advise political figures, including serving on President Donald Trump's Evangelical Executive Advisory Board. He was a vocal opponent of abortion and gay rights and advocated against laws banning conversion therapy.

Dobson's legacy extends beyond his public life to the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute and his nationally syndicated radio show, Family Talk. His influence is remembered by millions of listeners and the numerous families he has touched, affirming his lasting impact on family-centric values in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)