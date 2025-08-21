Aditya Chopra's Theatrical Triumph: 'Come Fall in Love' Earns UK Accolades

Bollywood filmmaker Aditya Chopra has been honored with a nomination at the UK Stage Debut Awards for 'Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical,' following its acclaimed run at Manchester's Opera House.

The tribute to the iconic 1995 film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' premiered in the UK this May, with Chopra helming the English adaptation focused on Simran and Roger's love story.

The Stage Debut Awards celebrate burgeoning talent in British theatre, recognizing the achievements of new directors, writers, and more. This year's list highlights several nominees of South Asian descent, underscoring the diversity and innovation in British theatrical arts.

(With inputs from agencies.)