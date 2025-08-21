Indian Students Shine at 18th IOAA with Four Gold Medals
India excelled by winning four golds and one silver at the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics, held for the first time in India. The event saw 300 students from 64 countries, emphasizing the importance of scientific exploration and global cooperation.
India has made a significant mark at the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA), securing four gold medals and a silver, an official statement confirmed on Thursday.
Under the guidance of the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), a part of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), the Indian team excelled in the competition which was hosted in India for the first time.
The prestigious event attracted nearly 300 high-school participants from 64 countries, including 12 first-time competitors. Dr. Anil Kakodkar, Chancellor of the Homi Bhabha National Institute, commended the students' dedication to scientific discovery and international collaboration.
