Orlando Bloom Calls for 'Pirates' Reunion Amid Reboot Talks

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise may soon set sail on a new adventure as talk of a reboot gains momentum. Actor Orlando Bloom, who famously portrayed Will Turner in four out of the five original films, expressed his hopes for a reunion of the original cast, Deadline reported.

Bloom believes the key to the reboot's success is in the script. 'Everything is in the writing, right? Everything is on the page,' he said, advocating for the return of stars like Johnny Depp and Keira Knightley. 'I think the way to win on that one is to get everybody back, if they can, and if everybody wanted to go back.'

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed last year that a reboot is indeed in the works by writer Jeff Nathanson, distinct from the planned spin-off starring Margot Robbie. Bruckheimer noted that Depp could reprise his role if the script meets expectations, but Knightley has indicated she may not return due to the demanding nature of the production. Meanwhile, Bloom is taking on a new challenge in the thriller 'The Cut', about an ex-boxer facing personal demons.

(With inputs from agencies.)