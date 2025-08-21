Serena Williams Teams Up with Ro for a Game-Changing Weight-Loss Campaign

Telehealth company Ro has enlisted Serena Williams, the renowned tennis star, as a celebrity ambassador for its weight-loss treatments, a spokesperson announced Thursday. Williams, who retired from professional tennis in 2022 after an illustrious career, will be the face of a major national marketing campaign promoting GLP-1 drugs.

Williams shared her weight-loss journey in an NBC News interview, revealing that despite rigorous efforts, including tennis training, her body wasn't responding as it once did. 'I don't take shortcuts,' she stated, explaining how GLP-1 treatments helped her shed post-baby weight effectively, marking her first public endorsement of the product.

Ro noted that Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, a co-founder of Reddit, invests in the company and is on its board. By collaborating with Williams, Ro anticipates increased visibility and credibility in the competitive weight-loss market, focusing on innovations in women's health.

