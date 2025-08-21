Left Menu

Karen Gillan Joins Star-Studded Cast for Amazon's 'Highlander' Remake

Karen Gillan is set to star alongside Henry Cavill, Russell Crowe, and others in Amazon MGM's 'Highlander' remake, directed by Chad Stahelski. Filming begins in September. Gillan will play Heather, MacLeod's wife. The film is a reimagining of the 1986 cult classic.

21-08-2025
Karen Gillan has officially joined the cast of Amazon MGM's 'Highlander' remake, The Hollywood Reporter confirms. The talented actress and filmmaker will share the screen with Henry Cavill, Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista, and Marisa Abela in this much-anticipated reboot of the 1980s cult classic.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, the action-fantasy film is slated for theatrical release, with principal photography scheduled to commence by the end of September. In the new adaptation, Henry Cavill assumes the role of Connor MacLeod, the Scottish Highlander who learns he is an immortal warrior.

Russell Crowe will play Ramirez, while Dave Bautista steps in as the fierce Kurgen. Marisa Abela also holds a leading role. Karen Gillan, renowned for her role as Nebula in Marvel's cinematic universe, will portray Heather, MacLeod's mortal beloved. The film comes from a script penned by Michael Finch, with production heavyweights like Scott Stuber, Nick Nesbitt, and Neal H. Moritz involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

