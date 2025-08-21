Left Menu

Decoding Areca Nut: Scientific Studies Aim to Clarify Health and Economic Impact

The Centre has instructed scientists to research if areca nut is non-carcinogenic after a confusing WHO report. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced plans to ensure farmers' welfare and boost areca nut development. India leads global production, with Karnataka being the largest contributor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In response to confusion stemming from a WHO report on areca nuts, the Indian government has directed scientists to promptly research the crop's health implications. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan revealed these efforts during a high-level meeting at Krishi Bhavan.

Chouhan reassured stakeholders of the government's commitment to safeguarding farmers' interests while acknowledging the cultural and economic significance of areca nuts in India. With Karnataka at the forefront of production, efforts are underway to address concerns and support the sector.

A National Scientific Committee is actively working on challenges such as disease management and illegal imports. The government has also taken protective measures, including imposing higher import duties and establishing a roadmap for areca nut development through scientific and economic initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

