Unanimous Call for Bharat Ratna for Himachal's Founder

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly unanimously passed a resolution recommending Bharat Ratna for Yashwant Singh Parmar, the state's first chief minister. Parmar was praised for his contributions, including protecting farmers' lands and promoting Himachal's unique identity. The resolution will be forwarded to the Union government for consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:51 IST
Yashwant Singh Parmar
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly showcased rare political unity as members across party lines unanimously endorsed a resolution to recommend Bharat Ratna for Yashwant Singh Parmar, the state's inaugural chief minister.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri lauded Parmar for his pivotal role in implementing policies like Section 118 of the Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, which safeguarded farmers' lands. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania expressed optimism about the Union government's approval.

Highlighting Parmar's legacy, legislators recalled his efforts to shape Himachal's distinct identity and his dedication to public service, which included traveling by bus and staying in modest accommodations. Calls are now being made for special tributes to honor Parmar's contributions to Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

