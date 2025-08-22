Applause Entertainment Sets Stage for Blockbuster Theatrical Releases

Applause Entertainment, renowned for influential OTT productions such as 'Scam 1992,' 'Criminal Justice,' and 'Black Warrant,' is preparing to broaden its scope into theatrical releases. The content studio is teaming up with esteemed directors like Imtiaz Ali and Kabir Khan for romantic and sports-dramas, respectively.

Gearing up for its ambitious expansion, the studio celebrated its eighth anniversary in August, with Managing Director Sameer Nair reflecting on the success of recent series including Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Black Warrant,' Nagesh Kukunoor's 'The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination,' and the fourth season of 'Criminal Justice' led by Pankaj Tripathi.

With a portfolio of 60 OTT shows and several films, Applause Entertainment aims to cement its status as India's foremost content producer. 'We aspire to be recognized as one of the largest film studios in India,' Nair told PTI, emphasizing the studio's strategy of reinvesting in talent and projects.

