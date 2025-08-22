Farewell to Comedy Icon Jaswinder Bhalla

Renowned Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla passed away at the age of 65. The esteemed performer breathed his last in the early hours of Friday at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where he was admitted following severe brain haemorrhage.

Bhalla was widely celebrated for his iconic roles in Punjabi films, such as 'Carry on Jatta' and 'Mahaul Theek Hai,' where his unique comedic style delighted audiences. His contribution to both the film industry and public life was acknowledged by numerous political leaders and fellow entertainers, following the news of his passing.

Among the mourners were Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who took to social media to express his sorrow, and fellow artists like Gippy Grewal, who remembered Bhalla as a true mentor and friend. The Punjabi film industry mourns the loss of a cherished artist whose legacy will continue to bring laughter and joy to millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)