Left Menu

Farewell to Comedy Icon Jaswinder Bhalla

Renowned Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla sadly passed away at 65 following a brain haemorrhage. Known for his roles in films like 'Carry on Jatta,' his humor and wit left a significant impact on Punjabi cinema. Many political and film personalities paid heartfelt condolences to the late actor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:33 IST
Farewell to Comedy Icon Jaswinder Bhalla
Jaswinder Bhalla
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla passed away at the age of 65. The esteemed performer breathed his last in the early hours of Friday at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where he was admitted following severe brain haemorrhage.

Bhalla was widely celebrated for his iconic roles in Punjabi films, such as 'Carry on Jatta' and 'Mahaul Theek Hai,' where his unique comedic style delighted audiences. His contribution to both the film industry and public life was acknowledged by numerous political leaders and fellow entertainers, following the news of his passing.

Among the mourners were Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who took to social media to express his sorrow, and fellow artists like Gippy Grewal, who remembered Bhalla as a true mentor and friend. The Punjabi film industry mourns the loss of a cherished artist whose legacy will continue to bring laughter and joy to millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025