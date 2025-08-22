Security Breach at Shree Jagannath Temple: Man Apprehended

A security incident unfolded at the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri on Friday as a man attempted to climb its sacred structure. The individual identified as Manoj Singh from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended by temple security.

Puri Superintendent of Police, Pinak Mishra, reported that Singh entered the temple dressed in a dhoti. He was noticed and taken into custody by the Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) and brought to the Singhadwar Police station for interrogation to determine his intentions.

This incident echoes previous occurrences. In August, a man from Jharkhand was caught attempting to climb the temple's exit gate, and in July, four youths scaled the temple's boundary wall. Authorities are contemplating placing signage to deter future attempts and ensure security.

