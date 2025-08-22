Cricmax Connect Illuminates NYC's India Day Parade with Cricket & Culture

Cricmax Connect joined New York City's India Day Parade, spotlighting youth cricket to celebrate Indian heritage. Held on Madison Avenue, the event featured live demonstrations and showcases of young athletes' journeys, connecting sport with community pride in one of the largest Indian heritage celebrations in the U.S.

The contingent carried players, ambassadors, and special guests on Float No. 10, engaging spectators with vibrant performances along the route. Post-parade activities on Park Avenue allowed families direct interaction with cricket, fostering a festive community atmosphere.

A Gala Dinner at Cipriani concluded the day, with USA national cricket team members joining dignitaries, celebrities, and community leaders. The evening underscored cricket's unifying role and the importance of youth participation, as emphasized by figures such as Vinay Bhimjiani and Ankur Vaidya.