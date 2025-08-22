Left Menu

Cricmax Connect Illuminates NYC's India Day Parade with Cricket & Culture

Cricmax Connect participated in New York City's India Day Parade, engaging communities with live cricket demonstrations and cultural activities. The event celebrated Indian heritage through sport, youth participation, and cultural icons, concluding with a Gala Dinner featuring notable dignitaries and celebrities emphasizing unity and cultural pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:32 IST
Cricmax Connect Illuminates NYC's India Day Parade with Cricket & Culture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cricmax Connect joined New York City's India Day Parade, spotlighting youth cricket to celebrate Indian heritage. Held on Madison Avenue, the event featured live demonstrations and showcases of young athletes' journeys, connecting sport with community pride in one of the largest Indian heritage celebrations in the U.S.

The contingent carried players, ambassadors, and special guests on Float No. 10, engaging spectators with vibrant performances along the route. Post-parade activities on Park Avenue allowed families direct interaction with cricket, fostering a festive community atmosphere.

A Gala Dinner at Cipriani concluded the day, with USA national cricket team members joining dignitaries, celebrities, and community leaders. The evening underscored cricket's unifying role and the importance of youth participation, as emphasized by figures such as Vinay Bhimjiani and Ankur Vaidya.

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025