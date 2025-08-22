Severe Hunger Takes Hold in Gaza Amid Denials and Escalating Crisis

The Gaza Strip's largest city, Gaza City, is in the grip of famine, as confirmed by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a leading authority on global food crises. The famine is poised to spread to other areas, including Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah, without significant changes in current conditions.

Despite recent denials from Israeli officials and assertions of expanded aid, the situation in Gaza has reached dire levels, with one-third of its residents facing catastrophic hunger by next month. These developments have unfolded amidst an 'unprecedented pace' of deteriorating conditions, according to the IPC.

Historical comparisons indicate the severity of the crisis, with Gaza being the first in the Middle East to be classified under such conditions. This adds to the complexity of response efforts, given the constrained access and geopolitical factors impacting the region.