Israel's Crackdown on Humanitarian Organizations in Gaza Sparks Controversy

Israel announced plans to suspend the operations of several humanitarian organizations in Gaza, including Doctors Without Borders, starting January 1. The decision stems from new regulations requiring these groups to provide detailed information about their staff, funding, and operations.

The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs cited the failure of some organizations to meet these demands as the reason for the suspension, also accusing Doctors Without Borders of not clarifying certain personnel's roles linked to alleged cooperation with Hamas and other militant entities.

While Doctors Without Borders has not responded publicly to the suspension, other international bodies have criticized the move, describing Israel's rules as arbitrary and potentially harmful to staff safety and humanitarian efforts.

