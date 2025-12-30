Left Menu

Israel's Crackdown on Humanitarian Organizations in Gaza Sparks Controversy

Israel is set to suspend several humanitarian organizations, including Doctors Without Borders, on January 1 for not adhering to new rules requiring transparency in staff, funding, and operations. The decision has been criticized, with accusations that it endangers staff and limits humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Updated: 30-12-2025 19:23 IST
  • Israel

Israel announced plans to suspend the operations of several humanitarian organizations in Gaza, including Doctors Without Borders, starting January 1. The decision stems from new regulations requiring these groups to provide detailed information about their staff, funding, and operations.

The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs cited the failure of some organizations to meet these demands as the reason for the suspension, also accusing Doctors Without Borders of not clarifying certain personnel's roles linked to alleged cooperation with Hamas and other militant entities.

While Doctors Without Borders has not responded publicly to the suspension, other international bodies have criticized the move, describing Israel's rules as arbitrary and potentially harmful to staff safety and humanitarian efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

