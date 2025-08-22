Akshay Kumar Champions Gender-Fluid Fashion at Mumbai Airport

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar made a significant fashion statement at Mumbai Airport, capturing attention with his bold sartorial choice. The 'Kesari' actor was seen sporting palazzo pants, an emblem of gender-fluid fashion, alongside a black t-shirt and tinted glasses, promoting a message of style inclusivity.

Photographs of the actor's airport look soon circulated on social media, showcasing his collaboration with Homme Plisse Issey Miyake. His appearance not only marked a personal fashion milestone but also reflected a broader cultural shift towards diverse fashion expressions.

On the cinematic front, Akshay is gearing up for his latest project, 'Jolly LLB 3'. Set for a September 19, 2025 release, the film revisits the legal dramedy series with Arshad Warsi, promising a dynamic showdown. The teaser released on August 12, reveals exciting confrontations, with Saurabh Shukla reprising his judicial role.

(With inputs from agencies.)