Akshay Kumar Champions Gender-Fluid Fashion at Mumbai Airport

Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar turns heads at Mumbai Airport with his bold embrace of gender-fluid fashion. Sporting trendy palazzo pants and tinted glasses, the 'Kesari' star effortlessly promotes fashion diversity. Meanwhile, anticipation builds for his upcoming film 'Jolly LLB 3' alongside Arshad Warsi, releasing September 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 19:37 IST
Actor Akshay Kumar (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar made a significant fashion statement at Mumbai Airport, capturing attention with his bold sartorial choice. The 'Kesari' actor was seen sporting palazzo pants, an emblem of gender-fluid fashion, alongside a black t-shirt and tinted glasses, promoting a message of style inclusivity.

Photographs of the actor's airport look soon circulated on social media, showcasing his collaboration with Homme Plisse Issey Miyake. His appearance not only marked a personal fashion milestone but also reflected a broader cultural shift towards diverse fashion expressions.

On the cinematic front, Akshay is gearing up for his latest project, 'Jolly LLB 3'. Set for a September 19, 2025 release, the film revisits the legal dramedy series with Arshad Warsi, promising a dynamic showdown. The teaser released on August 12, reveals exciting confrontations, with Saurabh Shukla reprising his judicial role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

