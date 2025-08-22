Honoring Ashok Verma: A Legacy of Body Donation

In a poignant tribute, police on Friday rendered a guard of honour to Ashok Verma, an 82-year-old whose body donation marked a significant social contribution. Details revealed that Verma passed away on Tuesday from age-related causes, and his remains were transferred to the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences with full state honours.

This event follows a directive from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, mandating ceremonial tributes to individuals who donate their bodies and organs posthumously. Verma, a former bank employee turned medical shop owner, became the city's pioneer donor to receive this recognition.

The family of Ashok Verma, including his daughter-in-law Mamta Verma, expressed admiration for his positive influence in promoting body donations. Emotions ran high during the ceremony, especially since Verma had previously donated one of his sons' bodies after his death in 2014.

