Varun Dhawan Wraps Up Romantic Comedy 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari'
Bollywood's Varun Dhawan concludes filming for 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari', directed by Shashank Khaitan. Co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, the romantic comedy is set for an October 2 theatrical release. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions backs the film featuring Sanya Malhotra and others in significant roles.
Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has wrapped up filming for his highly anticipated romantic-comedy, 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari'. The movie, also starring Janhvi Kapoor, is directed by renowned filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, known for hits like 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.
Scheduled for release on October 2, Dhawan took to Instagram to announce the completion, sharing memorable pictures alongside the film's cast and crew. The images captured moments from both the film's sets and team gatherings.
The film, produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Khaitan's Mentor Disciple Entertainment, features a prominent ensemble cast including Sanya Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi, and others. This project marks another collaboration between Dhawan and Khaitan, reaffirming their successful partnership.
