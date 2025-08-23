Left Menu

VLCC Fined for Misleading Slimming Treatment Ads

The Central Consumer Protection Authority fined VLCC Ltd Rs 3 lakh for misleading ads about slimming treatments. The company exaggerated claims about CoolSculpting, projecting it as a permanent weight-loss solution, which misled consumers. VLCC must adhere to new advertisement guidelines.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has levied a Rs 3 lakh fine on VLCC Ltd for misleading consumers through advertisements about their slimming treatment offerings.

The Department of Consumer Affairs announced the penalty, highlighting that VLCC's ads exaggerated the effectiveness of fat-loss and slimming treatments via the US-FDA approved CoolSculpting procedure.

Investigations revealed that VLCC's promotions overstated results, inaccurately portraying CoolSculpting as a permanent solution for weight loss. CCPA has not only penalized VLCC but also issued strict guidelines for their future advertisements to prevent consumer deception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

