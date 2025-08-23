Left Menu

Yugpurush: A Captivating Theatrical Ode to Spiritual Heritage

The LNJ Bhilwara Group hosted a theatrical performance titled 'Yugpurush' at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi. The play, inspired by Thakur Ramakrishna Paramahansa's life, highlighted the spiritual journey of Swami Vivekananda and the Guru–Shishya tradition. This cultural initiative underscored the Group's commitment to preserving India's spiritual heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 14:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The LNJ Bhilwara Group recently organized 'Yugpurush,' a theatrical performance at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi. Inspired by Thakur Ramakrishna Paramahansa's life, the play captivated a full-house audience and celebrated the sacred bond between guru and disciple.

Rangbhoomi, a renowned Delhi-based theatre group, brought the narrative to life, tracing Swami Vivekananda's spiritual journey with profound performances and set designs. The play highlighted the teachings and guidance Swami Vivekananda received from Thakur Ramakrishna, making history and spirituality resonate with contemporary audiences.

Shri L.N. Jhunjhunwala emphasized the importance of portraying such enduring messages of self-discovery and service. The LNJ Bhilwara Group's dedication to cultural and spiritual initiatives is evident through past events like Bhilwara Sur Sangam, further promoting India's rich cultural traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

