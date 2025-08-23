Left Menu

IIT Bombay's Moon Mapping Marvel: Pioneering Lunar Insights

Students from IIT Bombay have successfully mapped the Moon's surface chemistry using data from Chandrayaan-2. This achievement, part of ISRO's U R Rao Satellite Centre challenge, demonstrates advanced data analysis and showcases India's emerging space capabilities. Their work contributes significant insights into the lunar surface composition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:18 IST
IIT Bombay's Moon Mapping Marvel: Pioneering Lunar Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking achievement, students from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) have successfully mapped the Moon's surface chemistry using data from Chandrayaan-2. This significant effort was part of a challenge given by the Indian Space Research Organisation's U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) during an Inter-IIT Tech Meet.

The Moon, with its lack of atmosphere, is constantly bombarded by strong X-ray radiation from the Sun. When these X-rays hit the lunar surface, elements emit unique light, akin to natural X-ray fluorescence, aiding scientists in identifying the Moon's composition.

Using Chandrayaan-2's Large Area Soft X-ray Spectrometer, students mapped almost the entirety of the lunar surface, providing insights previously unexplored. This remarkable achievement not only highlights the capability of India's young scientific minds but also showcases the potential future of the country's space exploration endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Man's Rs 13 Crore Loss in Online Gaming Scam Sparks Cyber Investigation

Mumbai Man's Rs 13 Crore Loss in Online Gaming Scam Sparks Cyber Investigati...

 India
2
Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

 United States
3
CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

 India
4
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025