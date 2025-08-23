IIT Bombay's Moon Mapping Marvel: Pioneering Lunar Insights

In a groundbreaking achievement, students from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) have successfully mapped the Moon's surface chemistry using data from Chandrayaan-2. This significant effort was part of a challenge given by the Indian Space Research Organisation's U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) during an Inter-IIT Tech Meet.

The Moon, with its lack of atmosphere, is constantly bombarded by strong X-ray radiation from the Sun. When these X-rays hit the lunar surface, elements emit unique light, akin to natural X-ray fluorescence, aiding scientists in identifying the Moon's composition.

Using Chandrayaan-2's Large Area Soft X-ray Spectrometer, students mapped almost the entirety of the lunar surface, providing insights previously unexplored. This remarkable achievement not only highlights the capability of India's young scientific minds but also showcases the potential future of the country's space exploration endeavors.

