A Fond Farewell to Punjabi Cinema Stalwart Jaswinder Bhalla

The funeral of veteran Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla was held in Mohali, attended by numerous politicians and industry figures, all mourning the loss of the beloved actor. Bhalla, known for his comic roles and cinematic contributions, passed away at the age of 65 after battling illness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:54 IST
Late actor Jaswinder Bhalla (Image source: Instagram@neerubajwa). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla was laid to rest on Saturday in Mohali, drawing a crowd of politicians and prominent members from the Punjabi film industry to pay their last respects. Bhalla, affectionately known as Bhalla Saab, was remembered for his impactful contributions to Punjabi cinema.

Among the attendees were actors Gippy Grewal, Jimmy Shergil, and singer Jasbir Jassi, who all gathered to honor Bhalla's legacy and musical contributions. Expressing his sorrow, Jasbir Jassi told ANI, 'It is a huge loss for the Punjabi industry.'

Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh also expressed his condolences, urging the community to stand by Bhalla's family during this difficult period. Bhalla's formidable presence in the industry not only made films successful but also left an indelible mark.

Earlier, actress Neeru Bajwa and other colleagues visited Bhalla's residence to offer condolences. Bajwa also shared a heartfelt Instagram post, reflecting on the respect and admiration Bhalla garnered. Bhalla passed away on Friday morning at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where he had been battling illness for months.

Remembered for his impeccable timing and satirical wit in films like 'Gaddi Chaldi Hai Chhalla Maarke' and 'Carry On Jatta,' Bhalla was a pioneering figure in redefining comedy in Punjabi cinema. Survived by his wife, Parmdeep, and two children, Bhalla's contributions will be celebrated for generations to come.

