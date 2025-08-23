Chiranjeevi Reunites with K S Ravindra for 158th Film

In an exciting development for fans, Megastar Chiranjeevi is once again joining forces with acclaimed director K S Ravindra for his much-anticipated 158th film. This marks their second collaboration following the success of 'Waltair Veerayya'.

The announcement coincided with Chiranjeevi's 70th birthday, generating buzz across social media when Ravindra shared the first poster of the upcoming project. The director expressed his excitement at working with Chiranjeevi again, promising fans a 'rampage' of entertainment with this new venture.

Moreover, Chiranjeevi revealed details of his 157th film titled 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu', slated for a 2026 release. This film features actress Nayanthara and is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under prominent banners, ensuring high expectations for audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)