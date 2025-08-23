Left Menu

Chiranjeevi Reunites with K S Ravindra for 158th Film

Megastar Chiranjeevi teams up again with director K S Ravindra for his 158th film, after their previous collaboration 'Waltair Veerayya'. The announcement came on Chiranjeevi's 70th birthday. Additionally, his 157th film 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' is also in the works for a 2026 release.

Chiranjeevi Image Credit: Wikipedia
In an exciting development for fans, Megastar Chiranjeevi is once again joining forces with acclaimed director K S Ravindra for his much-anticipated 158th film. This marks their second collaboration following the success of 'Waltair Veerayya'.

The announcement coincided with Chiranjeevi's 70th birthday, generating buzz across social media when Ravindra shared the first poster of the upcoming project. The director expressed his excitement at working with Chiranjeevi again, promising fans a 'rampage' of entertainment with this new venture.

Moreover, Chiranjeevi revealed details of his 157th film titled 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu', slated for a 2026 release. This film features actress Nayanthara and is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under prominent banners, ensuring high expectations for audiences.

