Nayanthara Shines as Ganga in 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups'

Yash's forthcoming movie 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups' has captivated audiences with its newly unveiled poster featuring superstar Nayanthara in a dynamic role as Ganga. This anticipated production is set to hit theaters on March 19, 2026, promising an unprecedented cinematic journey.

Positioned against a luxurious casino backdrop, the first look encapsulates Nayanthara's commanding presence as she wields a gun, characterizing Ganga as a forceful figure within this lavish setting. Director Geetu Mohandas emphasizes the unique portrayal, aligning Nayanthara's inherent qualities with the character's essence rather than mere performance.

The film, preceded by the success of Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2', features a robust technical team and was filmed in multiple languages. With notable personnel like Rajeev Ravi on cinematography and JJ Perry on action choreography, 'Toxic' promises an enthralling blend of storytelling and technical prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)