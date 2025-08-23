Left Menu

Helen Mirren Shines a Light on Ageless Adventures in 'The Thursday Murder Club'

Helen Mirren stars in 'The Thursday Murder Club,' a Netflix film about retirees solving murders. The movie highlights the rich life experiences of older people. Meanwhile, singer Lil Nas X was arrested in Los Angeles after an altercation with police. Both stories underscore significant events in the entertainment sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 18:29 IST
Helen Mirren Shines a Light on Ageless Adventures in 'The Thursday Murder Club'

In the latest highlights from the entertainment world, esteemed actress Helen Mirren has embraced the spotlight once more with her role in Netflix's 'The Thursday Murder Club.' The film celebrates the unique life experiences of older adults through the narrative of retirees solving old murder mysteries. Mirren, alongside notable actors like Pierce Brosnan, plays a pivotal role in bringing these stories to life.

On a different note, Grammy-winning artist Lil Nas X found himself in legal hot water after an incident with law enforcement officers in Studio City, California. The 'Old Town Road' rapper was arrested following a reported altercation early Thursday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. This arrest marks a notable moment in the musician's life.

These stories highlight the dynamic and often unexpected nature of the entertainment industry, showcasing both the celebration of life experiences and the tribulations faced by public figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Mumbai Man's Rs 13 Crore Loss in Online Gaming Scam Sparks Cyber Investigation

Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

