In the latest highlights from the entertainment world, esteemed actress Helen Mirren has embraced the spotlight once more with her role in Netflix's 'The Thursday Murder Club.' The film celebrates the unique life experiences of older adults through the narrative of retirees solving old murder mysteries. Mirren, alongside notable actors like Pierce Brosnan, plays a pivotal role in bringing these stories to life.

On a different note, Grammy-winning artist Lil Nas X found himself in legal hot water after an incident with law enforcement officers in Studio City, California. The 'Old Town Road' rapper was arrested following a reported altercation early Thursday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. This arrest marks a notable moment in the musician's life.

These stories highlight the dynamic and often unexpected nature of the entertainment industry, showcasing both the celebration of life experiences and the tribulations faced by public figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)