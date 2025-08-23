Left Menu

Call to Honor Astronaut: Rename Lucknow's Science Landmarks after ISS Pioneer

RLD state general secretary Ankur Saxena has called for renaming the Indira Gandhi Planetarium and Regional Science City in Lucknow after IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to visit the ISS. This move is intended to inspire youth and promote India's space achievements.

Lucknow | Updated: 23-08-2025
On National Space Day, RLD state general secretary Ankur Saxena has urged for a renaming of the Indira Gandhi Planetarium and the Regional Science City in Lucknow. Saxena suggests these be renamed in honor of IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently made history as the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station (ISS).

In a formal letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Saxena highlighted Shukla's achievements, stating that his space mission as part of Axiom-4 showcases India's progress in space science. Saxena argues that renaming these institutions after Shukla would provide a lasting tribute not only to his achievement but also to motivate young Indians interested in this field.

State Minister for Science and Technology Anil Kumar, also a member of the RLD, has confirmed that the proposal will be reviewed. The institutions in question, the Indira Gandhi Planetarium and the Regional Science City, have long served as centers for scientific education and inspiration in Uttar Pradesh.

