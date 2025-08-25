Manoj Bajpayee Stars in Enigmatic Fantasy 'Jugnuma': A Cinematic Blend of Realism and Magic by Raam Reddy

Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to enthrall audiences with his latest project, 'Jugnuma,' a striking magical realism drama helmed by Raam Reddy, celebrated for his National Award-winning debut 'Thithi.' Set against the backdrop of the 1980s Indian Himalayas, the film follows Dev, Bajpayee's character, as he navigates a series of mysterious fires in his lush orchard estate.

'Jugnuma,' produced by the well-regarded Guneet Monga Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, unfolds as Dev grapples with the enigmatic events, compelling him to confront deep-seated family truths. Anurag Kashyap, who has previously collaborated with Bajpayee, praised the film's timeless quality and Bajpayee's unparalleled performance, noting its emotionally compelling narrative.

In a testament to its artistic depth, 'Jugnuma' features dialogue by Varun Grover and showcases performances from celebrated actors like Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, and Tillotma Shome. Shot on film, the movie highlights classic cinematic techniques, enhancing its visual storytelling ahead of its September 12 release in India through Flip Films.

