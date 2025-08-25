Left Menu

UP International Trade Show: A Grand Showcase of Culture and Economy

The UP International Trade Show, set for September 25-29 in Greater Noida, will display Uttar Pradesh's economic and cultural strengths. Featuring stalls, government displays, entrepreneur pavilions, and cultural performances, the event aims to attract global investors and buyers while highlighting state achievements and initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:06 IST
The UP International Trade Show is poised to highlight Uttar Pradesh's economic and cultural prowess to a global audience of investors and buyers. Scheduled from September 25 to 29 at Greater Noida, preparations for the event are in full swing, according to an official statement released on Monday.

This year's edition promises more than business showcases, as state government departments will present detailed accounts of their achievements, ongoing projects, and flagship programs. A vast area of 37,085 square meters has been allocated for stalls at this significant event, with 28,649 square meters already reserved, showcasing the intense enthusiasm and participation.

Special stalls focused on urban development, tourism and culture, and the Swachh Ganga mission will enhance the event's appeal. Departments like Irrigation, Food Safety & Drug Administration, Health & Hospitals, AYUSH, and Environment & Forest will also be involved. Key attractions will include the CM YUVA Pavilion and the partner country pavilion, while food courts, B2B and B2C platforms, and a cultural stage will offer cultural programs and live performances to enrich the experience.

