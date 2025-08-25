Astronaut Shubhanhu Shukla's Inspiring Journey: Perseverance at Its Best

''The entire landscape is changing, and I think the future is extremely bright,'' declared renowned astronaut and Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Monday. Speaking passionately, Shukla highlighted that his success was predominantly defined by perseverance.

Visiting his hometown for the first time since his historic AXIOM 4 space mission, Shukla engaged with eager young minds at City Montessori School, his alma mater. Having participated in multiple outreach events, including a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he reflected on the promising changes in aerospace opportunities.

Fondly known as Shux, Shukla inspired students by sharing his personal journey and underlining the significance of perseverance. His words left an enduring impact, encouraging children to dream big and strive for excellence, reinforcing that dedication and determination are key to realizing aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)