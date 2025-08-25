Left Menu

Survival Showdown: 'Rise & Fall' Begins Its Unpredictable Journey

Amazon MX Player's new reality show 'Rise & Fall' is set to premiere on September 6, featuring 16 celebrities from diverse fields. Hosted by Ashneer Grover, this high-stakes series promises dramatic shifts in power and intense challenges, inspired by the British series of the same name.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:38 IST
Survival Showdown: 'Rise & Fall' Begins Its Unpredictable Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amazon MX Player is set to debut its latest reality show, 'Rise & Fall,' a gripping series premiering on September 6. The show will feature 16 celebrities from varied backgrounds such as Bollywood, politics, and social media, all vying for dominance in a dramatic contest of survival.

The series, inspired by its British counterpart, promises to be a captivating social experiment according to company executives. It explores stark contrasts between power and powerlessness in a format that defies predictability. Hosted by Ashneer Grover, the former judge of 'Shark Tank India,' the show aims to deliver intense drama and suspense.

'Rise & Fall' marks Grover's debut as a reality show host, a role he describes as witnessing India's greatest power game unfold. Contestants, including Arjun Bijlani and Dhanashree Verma, share their excitement, emphasizing the show's capacity to challenge both their physical and mental endurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
LRQA Shines at CISO Singapore 2025: Pioneering Cybersecurity Excellence

LRQA Shines at CISO Singapore 2025: Pioneering Cybersecurity Excellence

 Singapore
2
Paramjit Singh's Leadership Set to Drive Komerz India's Growth

Paramjit Singh's Leadership Set to Drive Komerz India's Growth

 India
3
Syria's President to Address U.N. General Assembly

Syria's President to Address U.N. General Assembly

 Global
4
Justice Delivered: Mauvin Godinho Acquitted in 1998 Power Rebate Case

Justice Delivered: Mauvin Godinho Acquitted in 1998 Power Rebate Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025