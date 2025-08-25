Survival Showdown: 'Rise & Fall' Begins Its Unpredictable Journey

Amazon MX Player is set to debut its latest reality show, 'Rise & Fall,' a gripping series premiering on September 6. The show will feature 16 celebrities from varied backgrounds such as Bollywood, politics, and social media, all vying for dominance in a dramatic contest of survival.

The series, inspired by its British counterpart, promises to be a captivating social experiment according to company executives. It explores stark contrasts between power and powerlessness in a format that defies predictability. Hosted by Ashneer Grover, the former judge of 'Shark Tank India,' the show aims to deliver intense drama and suspense.

'Rise & Fall' marks Grover's debut as a reality show host, a role he describes as witnessing India's greatest power game unfold. Contestants, including Arjun Bijlani and Dhanashree Verma, share their excitement, emphasizing the show's capacity to challenge both their physical and mental endurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)