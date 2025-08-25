Farewell to Legends: MiG-21 Steps Down After Six Decades of Service
The Indian Air Force's MiG-21 fighter jets concluded their operational flights at Nal Air Force Station, Bikaner, ahead of a formal retirement ceremony. Air Chief Marshal A P Singh led solo sorties, marking the end of an era for the iconic aircraft that served the nation for 62 years.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Air Force's legendary MiG-21 fighter jets have taken their last operational flights at the Nal Air Force Station in Bikaner. This comes a month before their official retirement ceremony in Chandigarh, scheduled for September 26.
Air Chief Marshal A P Singh highlighted the significance of the jets by flying solo sorties from Nal on August 18-19. He described this as an emotional milestone for the IAF and generations of pilots trained on the iconic Russian-origin aircraft, synonymous with India's air combat history for over six decades.
The MiG-21, a stalwart of supersonic jets with more than 11,000 units used globally, has made indispensable contributions, including significant roles in wars since its induction in the 1960s. However, with technological advancements, the IAF is looking to the future with the Tejas, Rafales, and Su-30s, marking the end of an era.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hints Dropped for Tejashwi Yadav as INDIA Bloc’s Bihar CM Candidate
BJP's Bhandari Accuses Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav of 'Parivarvadi' Politics
Tejashwi Yadav's Controversial Tweet Sparks Case
RJD Leaders Cry Foul Over FIR Against Tejashwi Yadav
FIR registered against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli for `objectionable' social media post on PM Modi.