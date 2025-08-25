Left Menu

Rapper Vedan Faces Fresh Sexual Harassment Allegations Amidst Legal Turmoil

Rapper Hirandas Murali, known as Vedan, faces a new sexual harassment charge in Ernakulam. A research scholar accused Vedan of making advances, prompting police action. A lookout notice has been issued as Vedan remains absconding. The Kerala High Court is considering his anticipatory bail plea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:44 IST
Rapper Vedan Faces Fresh Sexual Harassment Allegations Amidst Legal Turmoil
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing case, rapper Hirandas Murali, widely recognized by his stage name Vedan, has been implicated in a fresh sexual harassment allegation. According to law enforcement, Vedan has eluded capture for several weeks.

The Ernakulam Central Police Station confirmed the registration of the case on August 21. This follows a research scholar's accusations from December 2020, depicting unwanted advancements during a research assignment in an apartment. Following her complaint, law enforcement officials have initiated investigations. The Kerala Chief Minister's office received the complaint, subsequently forwarding it to Kochi City Police. A case concerning 'outraging the modesty of a woman' has been lodged against Vedan, who has been evading authorities since late July under a separate rape investigation.

Faced with these allegations, Vedan sought anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court. The court session on Monday highlighted the victim's claim of multiple offenses by Vedan, countered by his lawyer's assertion of consent. The court is expected to announce a ruling on the bail request on August 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Gears Up for Nationwide Celebration of National Sports Day 2025

India Gears Up for Nationwide Celebration of National Sports Day 2025

 India
2
Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Strategy: Engaging the U.S. to Pressure Russia

Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Strategy: Engaging the U.S. to Pressure Russia

 Global
3
IIT Council Embraces AI in Education: A New Era for Indian Institutes

IIT Council Embraces AI in Education: A New Era for Indian Institutes

 India
4
Shift in Turbine Supplier: Germany's Luxcara Rethinks Chinese Turbine Deal

Shift in Turbine Supplier: Germany's Luxcara Rethinks Chinese Turbine Deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025