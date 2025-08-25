Rapper Vedan Faces Fresh Sexual Harassment Allegations Amidst Legal Turmoil

In a developing case, rapper Hirandas Murali, widely recognized by his stage name Vedan, has been implicated in a fresh sexual harassment allegation. According to law enforcement, Vedan has eluded capture for several weeks.

The Ernakulam Central Police Station confirmed the registration of the case on August 21. This follows a research scholar's accusations from December 2020, depicting unwanted advancements during a research assignment in an apartment. Following her complaint, law enforcement officials have initiated investigations. The Kerala Chief Minister's office received the complaint, subsequently forwarding it to Kochi City Police. A case concerning 'outraging the modesty of a woman' has been lodged against Vedan, who has been evading authorities since late July under a separate rape investigation.

Faced with these allegations, Vedan sought anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court. The court session on Monday highlighted the victim's claim of multiple offenses by Vedan, countered by his lawyer's assertion of consent. The court is expected to announce a ruling on the bail request on August 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)