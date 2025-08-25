Left Menu

Shree Refrigerations Secures Major Contract for Indian Navy's Fleet Support Ship Project

Shree Refrigerations Ltd secured a Rs 106.62 crore contract from Hindustan Shipyard Limited for supplying HVAC systems for the Indian Navy's Fleet Support Ship project, aligning with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. This deal increases SRL's order book to over Rs 300 crore, strengthening India's defense HVAC capabilities.

Updated: 25-08-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:10 IST
  India
  • India

Shree Refrigerations Ltd (SRL) recently announced a significant achievement in securing a Rs 106.62 crore contract with Hindustan Shipyard Limited. The contract involves providing turnkey HVAC systems for the Indian Navy's Fleet Support Ship (FSS) project.

With this order, SRL's total order book now surpasses Rs 300 crore. The project reflects India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, as the HVAC and refrigeration solutions will be developed indigenously, bolstering India's advanced capabilities in the defense sector.

The Fleet Support Ships, constructed by Hindustan Shipyard Limited, aim to enhance operational reach by supplying essential resources like fuel, food, and ammunition to naval vessels at sea. Additionally, SRL has previously secured contracts for refrigeration plants and magnetic bearing chillers for the same project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

