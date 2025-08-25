Left Menu

Nitesh Rane Champions Hindu Unity on Varah Jayanti

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane advocated for Hindu unity during Varah Jayanti, urging recognition of the festival statewide. At a gathering, he emphasized that as a Hindu nation, festival celebrations should not be hindered, and encouraged Hindus to respond strongly to any opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:41 IST
Nitesh Rane
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane has passionately called for Hindu unity, utilizing the occasion of Varah Jayanti to highlight the significance of the festival. The minister performed a ritual in honor of Lord Vishnu's third avatar, an event deeply rooted in tradition and religious fervor.

Rane's advocacy extends to his formal communication with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, where he requested the official recognition of August 25 as Varah Jayanti statewide. This plea underscores the minister's commitment to preserving and promoting Hindu cultural heritage.

Addressing a gathering in suburban Chembur, Rane took a strong stance against opposition voices, emphasizing that the celebration of Hindu festivals is a matter of national identity and unity. His message resonated with his audience, as he urged Hindus to stand resilient against any challenges to their cultural practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

