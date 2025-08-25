Left Menu

Celebration of Courage: Mariam Dagga's Legacy in Visual Journalism

Mariam Dagga, a courageous visual journalist known for documenting the war in Gaza, was killed by an Israeli strike. Her work captured the struggles of Palestinians, earning her accolades and deep respect. Despite her tragic death, her impactful storytelling will continue to resonate globally.

Updated: 25-08-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:10 IST
Mariam Dagga, a renowned visual journalist, was tragically killed by an Israeli strike at a Gaza hospital. At just 33, her impactful work, including haunting images and videos from the war, reflected the dire circumstances faced by Palestinians, especially women and children amidst the conflict.

Throughout her career, Dagga worked tirelessly under challenging conditions to bring the realities of Gaza to the world. With a base at Nasser Hospital, she documented the war's harrowing effects on everyday life, capturing images that told powerful stories of displacement, suffering, and resilience.

Her untimely death highlights the enormous risks faced by journalists in conflict zones. As tributes pour in, Dagga is remembered for her dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to impactful storytelling, leaving a legacy that will inspire future generations of journalists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

