Celebrating the Legacy: A Century of Vithalbhai Patel's Impact

The Delhi Legislative Assembly is set to unveil a week-long exhibition commemorating the centenary of Vithalbhai Patel's appointment as the first Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly. This unique event is open to the public starting Tuesday.

According to officials, the exhibition invites Delhi's citizens and students to explore the Assembly's premises, offering access from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Visitors must bring valid identification for entry.

The exhibition pays tribute to Patel's crucial contributions to India's parliamentary traditions and his significant role in the freedom struggle. It features rare archival materials, posthumous letters, and artifacts, bringing alive Patel's enduring democratic legacy.

