Celebrating the Legacy: A Century of Vithalbhai Patel's Impact

The Delhi Legislative Assembly hosts a week-long exhibition to honor Vithalbhai Patel, a pivotal figure in India's parliamentary history, showcasing rare documents, photographs, and artifacts. Open to the public, it highlights Patel's role in the freedom movement and democratic institution building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 23:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi Legislative Assembly is set to unveil a week-long exhibition commemorating the centenary of Vithalbhai Patel's appointment as the first Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly. This unique event is open to the public starting Tuesday.

According to officials, the exhibition invites Delhi's citizens and students to explore the Assembly's premises, offering access from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Visitors must bring valid identification for entry.

The exhibition pays tribute to Patel's crucial contributions to India's parliamentary traditions and his significant role in the freedom struggle. It features rare archival materials, posthumous letters, and artifacts, bringing alive Patel's enduring democratic legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

