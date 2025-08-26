Lil Nas X's Legal Battle: Grammy-Winning Artist Faces Felony Charges
Lil Nas X has pleaded not guilty to four felony charges related to assaulting police officers in Los Angeles. The incident occurred while the artist, found in underwear, was reportedly on drugs. His attorney disputes the drug use claim. Bail is set at $75,000 with required Narcotics Anonymous meetings.
Grammy-winning musician Lil Nas X has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges after an incident in Los Angeles. The artist, known for his hit "Old Town Road," allegedly assaulted officers while wandering the streets in his underwear.
A Los Angeles judge set Lil Nas X's bail at $75,000 and mandated that the singer attend Narcotics Anonymous sessions. Police officers at the scene believed the musician was under the influence of drugs at the time.
However, Lil Nas X's attorney, Christy O'Connor, insisted that the singer was not using illegal substances and described the episode as an unusual occurrence in his life. The charges include three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting arrest.
