EJAE: From K-Pop Trainee to 'KPop Demon Hunters' Star
South Korean artist EJAE transitioned from a K-pop trainee to a celebrated singer in Netflix's animated film 'KPop Demon Hunters.' The film's hit song 'Golden' has resonated with global audiences, making its mark on charts. EJAE's journey underscores her influence on the K-pop genre and film's success.
South Korean artist EJAE has evolved from K-pop trainee to a prominent singer in the Netflix animated film 'KPop Demon Hunters.' Fusing her deep knowledge of Korean music, EJAE contributes significantly to the cultural sensation that includes the chart-topping hit 'Golden.'
Since its debut on June 20, the film has garnered widespread acclaim, climbing box office charts and achieving historic milestones for Netflix. Centered around a fictional K-pop group battling demons, the story is not only entertaining but also connects with viewers on a global scale.
Despite starting her career as a songwriter, EJAE's musical talents are showcased through her character Rumi. The soundtrack, with its summer dominance, continues to break records, supported by the film's innovative storytelling and powerful performances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Triumph Over Tragedy: Rashmita Sahoo's Golden Victory in Canoeing
India's Space Odyssey: A Golden Era of Exploration
Golden Years Shine in 'The Thursday Murder Club'
Amit Shah at Kochi Conclave: Modi Era Marks Golden Chapter of Peace & Growth
Golden Horizon: Gold Prices Set to Soar to $3,600 by December