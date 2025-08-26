Left Menu

EJAE: From K-Pop Trainee to 'KPop Demon Hunters' Star

South Korean artist EJAE transitioned from a K-pop trainee to a celebrated singer in Netflix's animated film 'KPop Demon Hunters.' The film's hit song 'Golden' has resonated with global audiences, making its mark on charts. EJAE's journey underscores her influence on the K-pop genre and film's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 05:05 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 05:05 IST
EJAE: From K-Pop Trainee to 'KPop Demon Hunters' Star

South Korean artist EJAE has evolved from K-pop trainee to a prominent singer in the Netflix animated film 'KPop Demon Hunters.' Fusing her deep knowledge of Korean music, EJAE contributes significantly to the cultural sensation that includes the chart-topping hit 'Golden.'

Since its debut on June 20, the film has garnered widespread acclaim, climbing box office charts and achieving historic milestones for Netflix. Centered around a fictional K-pop group battling demons, the story is not only entertaining but also connects with viewers on a global scale.

Despite starting her career as a songwriter, EJAE's musical talents are showcased through her character Rumi. The soundtrack, with its summer dominance, continues to break records, supported by the film's innovative storytelling and powerful performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alcaraz's Buzz Cut and Stellar Win: A U.S. Open Thriller

Alcaraz's Buzz Cut and Stellar Win: A U.S. Open Thriller

 Global
2
U.S. Tariffs Tighten Grip on Indian Exports Amid Russia-Related Tensions

U.S. Tariffs Tighten Grip on Indian Exports Amid Russia-Related Tensions

 Global
3
Petra Kvitova Bids Farewell: A Grand Slam Legacy

Petra Kvitova Bids Farewell: A Grand Slam Legacy

 Global
4
Diplomatic Efforts to Secure Peace in Ukraine Intensify

Diplomatic Efforts to Secure Peace in Ukraine Intensify

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025