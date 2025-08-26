EJAE: From K-Pop Trainee to 'KPop Demon Hunters' Star

South Korean artist EJAE has evolved from K-pop trainee to a prominent singer in the Netflix animated film 'KPop Demon Hunters.' Fusing her deep knowledge of Korean music, EJAE contributes significantly to the cultural sensation that includes the chart-topping hit 'Golden.'

Since its debut on June 20, the film has garnered widespread acclaim, climbing box office charts and achieving historic milestones for Netflix. Centered around a fictional K-pop group battling demons, the story is not only entertaining but also connects with viewers on a global scale.

Despite starting her career as a songwriter, EJAE's musical talents are showcased through her character Rumi. The soundtrack, with its summer dominance, continues to break records, supported by the film's innovative storytelling and powerful performances.

