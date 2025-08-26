Political Storm Brews Over Ayyappa Summit Amid Invitations and Absences

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced he cannot attend the Global Ayyappa Summit in Pamba, Kerala, due to "prior commitments." He plans to send two ministers in his stead.

The summit, organized as part of the Travancore Devaswom Board's platinum jubilee, has faced political opposition. Kerala BJP has strongly protested against the participation of the two Chief Ministers, citing religious sentiments among Hindus.

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar demanded apologies from the Chief Ministers and threatened protests if they attend. The summit, linked to Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple, has historical and political significance.