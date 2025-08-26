Neel Pandya's Dual Wave: Revolutionizing Marketing with AI and Climate Tech
Neel Pandya, a seasoned expert in marketing, leads Climaty AI as Founder & Global CEO. His initiative integrates AI with climate tech to address the environmental impact of marketing. The platform aims to revolutionize the industry by offering innovative solutions like the Agentic AI Suite and Cross-Media Carbon Intelligence.
In a groundbreaking move, Neel Pandya, a veteran in marketing and advertising, is steering the industry toward a sustainable future. With leadership experience at companies like L'Oréal and Vodafone, Pandya is now the Founder & Global CEO of Climaty AI.
The company's platform blends climate responsibility with high-impact media strategies, offering features such as Cross-Media Carbon Intelligence and Agentic AI Suite. These innovations seek to redefine how modern marketing operates by integrating environmental considerations into campaign strategies.
With its launch across APAC, GCC, EU, UK, and North America, Climaty AI sets out to be the default climate layer for media decisions, providing CMOs the tools to grow responsibly and sustainably.
