John Abraham Speaks on Politics, Religion, and Patriotic Cinema

Actor John Abraham addresses the challenges of navigating a hyper-political environment where religion increasingly divides society. He criticizes films that capitalize on this divide for box office success, lacking nuance and artistic craft, and advocates for patriotic storytelling that remains restrained and responsible.

Abraham highlights his own work in geopolitical thrillers like 'Tehran' and 'The Diplomat', which focus on real-world incidents with balanced narratives. He argues against jingoism in films, citing 'The Diplomat' as a measured portrayal of patriotism without chest-thumping, reflecting on his journey from mainstream cinema to thought-provoking projects.

As a producer and actor, Abraham stresses the importance of making conscious choices in filmmaking, avoiding the exploitation of political climates for profit. While acknowledging commercial successes like 'Pathaan', where he played an antagonist, he champions the portrayal of anti-heroes over traditional villains to create dynamic, engaging stories.

(With inputs from agencies.)