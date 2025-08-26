Left Menu

John Abraham Speaks on Politics, Religion, and Patriotic Cinema

John Abraham discusses the current political climate and the role of religion in dividing society. He emphasizes the need for responsible filmmaking that avoids jingoism. Abraham, known for geopolitical thrillers, highlights films like 'The Diplomat' as examples of restrained patriotism and expresses his commitment to balanced storytelling.

Updated: 26-08-2025 12:31 IST
John Abraham Speaks on Politics, Religion, and Patriotic Cinema
Actor John Abraham addresses the challenges of navigating a hyper-political environment where religion increasingly divides society. He criticizes films that capitalize on this divide for box office success, lacking nuance and artistic craft, and advocates for patriotic storytelling that remains restrained and responsible.

Abraham highlights his own work in geopolitical thrillers like 'Tehran' and 'The Diplomat', which focus on real-world incidents with balanced narratives. He argues against jingoism in films, citing 'The Diplomat' as a measured portrayal of patriotism without chest-thumping, reflecting on his journey from mainstream cinema to thought-provoking projects.

As a producer and actor, Abraham stresses the importance of making conscious choices in filmmaking, avoiding the exploitation of political climates for profit. While acknowledging commercial successes like 'Pathaan', where he played an antagonist, he champions the portrayal of anti-heroes over traditional villains to create dynamic, engaging stories.

