From Bollywood to Boardroom: Mayoori Kango's Corporate Journey

Mayoori Kango, a former Bollywood actress celebrated for her role in 'Papa Kehte Hai', has made a remarkable return to her erstwhile corporation, Publicis Groupe, as the CEO for its India Delivery Centre.

Announcing the update on LinkedIn, Kango, who also has past experience working at Google, will be part of the global executive leadership team, playing a crucial role in developing media, tech, and digital solutions, with a particular focus on advancing AI practices.

Her career move marks a significant leap since her transition from entertainment to the corporate world, catalyzed by completing her MBA in 2007. Despite this shift, her legacy in films, including her debut in 'Naseem' and her celebrated performances on television, remains fondly remembered.