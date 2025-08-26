Eco-Innovation in Idol Making: Pune Sculptor's Patented Clay Revolutionizes Tradition
Abhijit Dhondphale, a third-generation sculptor from Pune, has patented an eco-friendly clay mixture named 'Ravindra Mishran' after his father. The material, which is sturdier and faster-drying than traditional shadu clay, offers an environmentally conscious alternative for creating Ganesh idols. Prominent mandals are commissioning his innovative creations.
Pune's renowned sculptor, Abhijit Dhondphale, is making waves with an innovative eco-friendly approach to idol-making using a newly patented clay mixture. Named 'Ravindra Mishran' in honor of his father, the material promises enhanced durability while maintaining a commitment to environmental sustainability.
Dhondphale's latest creation marks an evolution in a family tradition dating back to 1940, when his grandfather founded the Dhondphale Kala Niketan studio. Unlike the environmentally harmful Plaster of Paris, Dhondphale's patented clay blend is designed to be biodegradable and eco-friendly, dissolving more effectively post-immersion and even reusable for planting purposes.
Having gained recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhondphale's effort to innovate within traditional practices is drawing interest from public Ganesh festival organizers seeking eco-conscious solutions. Dhondphale has maintained a close affiliation with the Indian Army, having sculpted busts of notable military figures.
