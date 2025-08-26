Vibrant Athachamayam Marks the Onset of Onam in Kerala

The Athachamayam festival in Kerala marked the start of the 10-day Onam festivities with a dazzling parade of caparisoned elephants, colorful floats, and traditional folk-dance performances in Tripunithura on Tuesday.

State Excise Minister M B Rajesh inaugurated the celebrations, advocating for an environmentally friendly Onam by minimizing plastic usage. "Let it be a Haritha (green) Onam this year," Rajesh declared, in his speech following the flag unfurling by Industries and Law Minister P Rajeev.

Malayalam film actor Jayaram flagged off the rally from Atham Nagar, as thousands thronged the streets to enjoy the lively procession. The event featured traditional music from the 'chendamelam' and 'panchavadyam,' with participants adorned in typical Kerala attire, adding splendor to the procession. Traditionally, the Maharaja of Kochi would participate in these festivities, celebrating the legend of King Mahabali visiting Kerala during Onam.

